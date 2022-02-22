UAH hosts simulation project using drones to transport medical supplies to rural areas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...
Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama...
Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...
South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals,
Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red
Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville,
Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 26 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE,
HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UAH hosts simulation project using drones to transport medical supplies to rural areas

  • Updated
  • 0
UAH Drones

UAH transporting medical supplies

 Medical supplies to rural areas

The University of Alabama in Huntsville just completed its first simulation project to transport life-saving medical supplies to rural areas, all with the power of drone technology.

Right now, there's a lot of needed manpower to get supplies from an urban area to a rural one. The added supply chain issues and labor shortages create a major roadblock.

That's where UAH nursing professor Azita Amiri thought of a way to give rural communities equal access to health care, using drones.

"You can use drones to deliver like blood for transfusion to a patient, from one specific area in the city, to another specific area," said Amiri. "We can carry vaccines, like Covid-19 vaccine and any other sort of vaccine."

They're also trying to get a package for overdoses, Amiri said.

The Matrice 200 is the drone being used to transport medical supplies. It can hold up to 15 pounds.

"Everything from incubation and airway cell delivery to overdose and narcotic overdose, to really an (automated external defibrillator)," said Casey Calamaio, research engineer of Rotorcraft Systems Engineering. "Just earlier this year, actually, the first life saved from an AED delivered by drone was recorded."

The idea to use the drones for rural areas of North Alabama was sparked by work Amiri did with the Environmental Justice Communities.

"One specific community that they work with is Uniontown in Perry County, south of Montgomery, and this community does not have access to health care," said Amiri. "The only physician working there is a family physician."

UAH hosted a simulation to see their project in action.

They called one part of campus the "rural area." There, they had a pregnant woman experiencing pre-term labor. Since she was in the "rural area," the location lacked the testing needed to see if the woman's water had ruptured.

"They communicated and that urban clinic sent them testing to see if the water broke in this patient, and also if she needs any medicine," said Amiri.

But before medical drones can take to the skies for real patients, the research engineer on the project said there's more to be done.

For starters, they need to "coordinate through the College of Nursing with telehealth centers across Alabama in rural communities, to start to figure out what challenges exist for operating aircraft long distances for medical delivery," said Calamaio.

There's also a hurdle to cross with the Federal Aviation Administration. It's limited action for long-distance travel of drones, but Calamaio said the university is applying for Public Aircraft Operator Status.

"That allows us to then be able to apply for more waivers and authorizations, extend the types of complex operations," said Calamaio.

Huntsville International Airport is a partner in helping this project get off the ground. The airport facilitates airspace for unmanned systems.

"It's an automated process that remote pilots, anyone flying just for fun — so hobbyists as well as commercial operators of drones — can use to request access to the airspace, or at least coordinate with air traffic control, to be able to fly drones within that environment," said Calamaio.

Calamaio said UAH is the lead university for drone applications within disaster response and community resilience.

A simulation involving students is set to take place in April.

"I think the partnership with the College of Nursing in the U.S. Research Programs at the Rotorcraft Center is a great first step," said Calamaio.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

