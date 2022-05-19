Two SEC coaches unleash accusations over buying college football players

A war of words erupted between two of the top Southeastern Conference’s football coaches over allegations of buying players involving name, image and likeness deals.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban started the verbal spat Wednesday by pointing an accusing finger at Texas A&M.
“A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn't buy one player," said Saban in comparing his recruiting class to the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class where Fisher signed more five-star prospects this cycle than in the rest of his Texas A&M career combined.
Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher responded with a blistering nine minute news conference Thursday where he used the word despicable seven times in replying to the allegations or about Saban.
“Some people think they're God. Go dig into how god did his deal. You may find out about a guy that a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him to be the Czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out. What he does and how he does it and its despicable,” said Fisher.
Fisher denied buying players or doing anything to violate the rules.
Fisher coached under Saban for four years from 2000 to 2004 at LSU.
“You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things. You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There’s a reason I hadn’t been back to work for him with opportunities,” said Fisher.
Fisher says he doesn’t want to talk to Saban about his allegations.
“Oh, he’s called,” said Fisher. “We’re done. He shows you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh?”
Saban’s former assistant will bring the Aggies football team to Tuscaloosa for an October 8th game after handing the Tide it’s only regular season loss last year.