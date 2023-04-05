Three North Alabama teachers nominated for Alabama Teacher of the Year

Three teachers from North Alabama are among the 16 finalists for the state Teacher of the Year.
Kim Jared of Hartselle City Schools, Bonnie Howard of Madison City Schools and Jackson County's Nia Nicole Stivers were among the educators selected.
They were recognized from a group of more than 150 educators for the prestigious honor.
Jared grew up in Hartselle and currently works as the Gifted Specialist at Hartselle's Barkley Bridge Elementary School after having started her teaching career in 1991 as an elementary teacher at Hartselle's F.E. Burleson school.
Howard is the Library Media Specialist at Madison Elementary. She was previously recognized as the Madison Elementary School teacher of the Year in 2021-22 before being named the District's Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2022-23.
Stivers is a Nationally Board Certified teacher at her alma mater, North Jackson High School. She teaches English and has written her own autobiography.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, in addition to presenting workshops to various groups. Alabama’s representative is also a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
The Teacher of the Year will be named in May.