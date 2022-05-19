SEC commissioner reprimands Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher for ‘ethical conduct’ violations in NIL spat

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued the following statement related to comments made by Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher. More details about what the two said are below the commissioner's statement.
“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today. There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”
As a result of public comments made on May 18 by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, a public reprimand is issued for comments he made in violation of SEC Bylaws 10.2.3 and 10.5.2 related to Ethical Conduct for derogatory comments and public criticism of another institution’s athletics program.
As a result of public comments made on May 19 by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, a public reprimand is issued for comments he made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5.2 related to Ethical Conduct for public criticism of another member institution’s staff.
SEC Bylaw 10.2.3 states “Coaches and other member personnel shall advocate the positive advantages and attributes of their university and its intercollegiate athletics program and shall avoid making any derogatory statements concerning another member institution’s athletics program, facilities or educational opportunities.”
SEC Bylaw 10.5.2 states “Coaches and administrators shall refrain from public criticism of other member institutions, their staffs or players. Coaches and administrators shall also refrain from making public statements and accusations with regard to infractions concerning member institutions and their personnel. In response to questions by the media, it is appropriate to state that infractions are reported, investigated and addressed in accordance with established Conference and NCAA procedures.”
In an interview on SiriusXM, Saban apologized for singling out Texas A&M.
There have been multiple accusations over the past 24 hours in college football between two of the SEC’s best. @AlabamaFTBL Head Coach Nick Saban joined @JacobHester18 and @Bcarp3 to set the record straight. pic.twitter.com/V99cymfHvy— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 19, 2022
FROM EARLIER:
A war of words erupted between two of the top Southeastern Conference’s football coaches over allegations of buying players involving name, image and likeness deals.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban started the verbal spat Wednesday by pointing an accusing finger at Texas A&M.
“A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn't buy one player," said Saban in comparing his recruiting class to the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class where Coach Jimbo Fisher signed more five-star prospects this cycle than in the rest of his Texas A&M career combined.
Fisher responded with a blistering nine minute news conference Thursday where he used the word "despicable" seven times in replying to the allegations or about Saban.
“Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy that (did) a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him to be the Czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out. What he does and how he does it and it's despicable,” said Fisher.
Fisher denied buying players or doing anything to violate the rules.
Fisher coached under Saban for four years from 2000 to 2004 at LSU.
“You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things. You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There’s a reason I hadn’t been back to work for him with opportunities,” said Fisher.
Fisher says he doesn’t want to talk to Saban about his allegations.
“Oh, he’s called,” said Fisher. “We’re done. He shows you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh?”
Saban’s former assistant will bring the Aggies football team to Tuscaloosa for an Oct. 8 game after handing the Tide it’s only regular season loss last year.