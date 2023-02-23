Miller leads Tide to victory amid link to fatal shooting

University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller scored a last-second, game-winning shot just a day after Tuscaloosa police testified he brought a former teammate a gun used to kill a woman.
Miller scored 41 points against South Carolina in front of a hostile crowd in Columbia that booed and chanted "lock him up."
The University is allowing Miller to play after consulting with the University President and legal counsel.
Miller has not been charged with a crime and is a cooperative witness in the January 15th shooting death of Jamea Harris.
Miller's coach said the 6-foot-9 freshman star has been able to handle the pressure of the investigation.
"He is one of the most mentally tough kids I've coached," said University of Alabama Coach Nate Oats. "So not surprised. I mean 41 points you don't want to say you expect that. Not surprised he came ready to play and play well tonight."
Miller led the Tide in scoring in Wednesday's 78-76 overtime victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, just a day after a preliminary hearing was held in the capitol murder case against Darius Miles and Michael Davis.
They are both charged remain in the Tuscaloosa County jail without bond.