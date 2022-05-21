Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in Cullman County on rape, other charges

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson and east central Madison Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of New Market, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Skyline, Princeton, Hollytree and Larkin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH