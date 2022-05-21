 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in Cullman County on rape, other charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Kane Smith

A man who pleaded guilty to charges including rape in Cullman County will spend the next 40 years behind bars.

County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock says Joshua Kane Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday by Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas.

This comes after a plea agreement was made. Smith plead guilty to rape, sex abuse, and incest charges.

“I would like to thank the minor victim, she showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse” said District Attorney Blaylock. “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes."

The case was investigated by Cullman Police with assistance from the Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

