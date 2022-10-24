Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect shoots into home, kills dog, tries to murder neighbor

A Russellville man and woman face multiple charges after two Saturday incidents.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 6,500 block of Highway 24 in the Mount Hope area about 3:43 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies said a witness told them a suspect - later identified as Todd Lee Hood, 30, - stopped on the road and fired into the residence and a vehicle there.
About 5:12 p.m., deputies said a vehicle matching the same description as the prior incident was seen stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374 in the Hillsboro area of Lawrence County.
There, sheriff’s office said witnesses told them Hood forced his way into the residence and fatally stabbed the homeowner’s dog.
When a neighbor confronted Hood, the suspect began shooting at them. The neighbor was not hit, and began following the vehicle Hood was in and called law enforcement. The Moulton Police Department stopped the vehicle in the Langton area.
Inside, the sheriff’s office said they found Hood as well as Ashley Romans, 35, of Russellville.
They said Romans was driving the vehicle in both incidents. They said the victim at the first location is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Romans. The residence involved in the second incident is believed to be the home of the father and grandparents of Romans’ child.
Hood is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied residence, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated animal cruelty, open container of alcohol, illegal possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages, and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm.
Bond has not been set.
Romans is charged with open container of alcohol and illegal possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages.
Bond was set at $2,000.