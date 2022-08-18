IRS increases tax deduction for teachers buying classroom supplies out-of-pocket

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has increased the amount teachers can deduct on their federal taxes when buying classroom supplies out-of-pocket from $250 to $300.
It's the the first time in 20 years the IRS has increased the limit.
Any teacher or educator in public or private school, K-12, who is in school at least 900 hours during the school year qualify for the deduction.
Everything from basic classroom supplies like books, pens, pencils, computer software is deductible. Covid-19 items like gloves, masks and hand sanitizer also apply.
In Madison, first-grade teacher Tera Saaristo says she usually spends about $1,500 to $2,000 of her own money on classroom decorations and supplies each year.
She says she's always taken advantage of the write-off and the extra $50 will go a long way this year.
"This mean I'll be able to bring more things into the classroom," Saaristo said. "It means I'll be able to bring more experiences and a variety of activities for (the kids) to do. It'll be just a little bit more help each year."
The IRS says it is considering raising the limit by another $50 increment in the future depending on inflation.