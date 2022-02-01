Huntsville Hospital System reaches record number of Covid-19 inpatients

The Huntsville Hospital System is experiencing an overload of Covid-19 inpatients.
On Monday, the hospital system shattered a new record.
In 2021, the system recorded a peak of 507 inpatients. On Monday, the system hit 514 Covid-19 inpatients. That number dropped to 484 on Tuesday.
Tracy Doughty, president of Huntsville Hospital, said doctors are in a better place than the start of the pandemic. They understand the virus and are used to treating patients.
Antibody treatments and anti-viral pills also are helping.
"If you look at hospitalizations, it's a small percentage, but a huge number of people are positive," said Doughty.
As of Tuesday, the positivity rate in Madison County is 37%, that's lower than weeks past.
Doughty said he hopes if the positivity rate stays down that will lead to lower hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
Currently, about 200 of the 484 Covid-19 inpatients are at Huntsville Hospital.
"We'll walk around this amount, 270 for maybe a week or so, but we're hoping that it's going to start going down," said Doughty. "We're seeing a positivity rate in the 30's now and you know at one point it was in the 50's."
Doughty said hospital leaders are hoping this is the peak of hospitalizations for the omicron variant.
"We're really concerned about our numbers and we look at them every day," said Doughty. "We hope with a peak we will start seeing a reduction in the number of people who come to the hospital needing hospitalization."
Doughty's reminder: The omicron variant is far more transmissible than any virus we've seen before.
"You know before you needed to be in a room with somebody for an extended period of time, for 15 minutes in the closed area," said Doughty. "That's not the case now, you can just get it by breathing the same air that a person who's positive is."
And another record is around the corner as Madison County is 340 Covid-19 cases from surpassing all of 2020's confirmed cases.
Madison County has already seen 62% of the total number of cases from last year and surrounding North Alabama counties are in a similar spot.
You can still sign up for a vaccine, here.