No more clinic at John Hunt Park, but Huntsville Hospital's Covid-19 vaccines won't go to waste

Huntsville Hospital's Covid-19 vaccines are set to expire in the next several months, but there's a plan to eliminate the chance of thousands of vaccines going to waste.
Tracy Doughty, president of Huntsville Hospital, said the hospital orders vaccines based on booster eligibility and data from previous weeks.
Right now, the Covid-19 vaccines aren't set to expire until August or September. Of them, 1,600 doses will expire Sept. 20, while 1,050 pediatric doses will expire Aug. 31.
It may sound like a lot, given decreasing demand, but Doughty said the majority of those vaccines will be used.
"I think people are ordering just what they need and trying to waste as little as possible," said Doughty.
The FDA recently authorized extending the shelf life of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from nine to 12 months in ultra-low freezers. If the extended shelf life doesn't help clinics, "the state will let you move them around ... to other locations that are busier," said Doughty.
One local clinic hasn't been as busy in recent months. The vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park has been operating one day a week, averaging about 300 signups.
As a result, Covid-19 vaccinations at John Hunt Park will end Wednesday afternoon, and the Fever and Flu clinic will begin vaccinations May 2.
"They can go there five days a week, 3 to 5 p.m.," said Doughty,
Since January 2021, John Hunt Park has vaccinated more than 118,000 Alabamians.