 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Ivey signs crackdown on fentanyl into law

  • 0
Governor Ivey signs Fentanyl bill into law

Governor Ivey signs Fentanyl bill into law

Governor Ivey took action Thursday she said moves Alabama to the frontlines of combatting the fentanyl crisis.

The governor signed legislation into effect that mandates prison time for possession of the deadly drug.

The new law calls for three years in prison for anyone caught with up to two grams of fentanyl while being in possession of eight or more grams would carry a life sentence.

"The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis. Every member of the Legislature – Republican and Democrat – came together to pass this critical piece of legislation," said Gov. Ivey.

The new law takes effect July 1. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you