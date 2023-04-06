Gov. Ivey signs crackdown on fentanyl into law

Governor Ivey took action Thursday she said moves Alabama to the frontlines of combatting the fentanyl crisis.
The governor signed legislation into effect that mandates prison time for possession of the deadly drug.
The new law calls for three years in prison for anyone caught with up to two grams of fentanyl while being in possession of eight or more grams would carry a life sentence.
"The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis. Every member of the Legislature – Republican and Democrat – came together to pass this critical piece of legislation," said Gov. Ivey.
The new law takes effect July 1.