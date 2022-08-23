Former Alabama legislator arrested on sex abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on a sex abuse charge, police said.
Perry Hooper, Jr., 67, was charged with first-degree sex abuse related in connection to an incident that occurred in downtown Montgomery Aug. 16, Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department confirmed by email. The police department did not immediately provide details about the charge.
Coleman said Hooper was identified as a suspect in the incident that occurred around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Montgomery. The area has several hotels, restaurants and bars. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Jail records show he was being held on a $15,000 bond.
A text message to Hooper was not immediately returned. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003.
Hooper’s father, Perry Hooper, Sr. was the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
In a statement to WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams, Jeannie Negrón Burniston of the Alabama Republican Party said:
“The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all forms of sexual abuse and sexual assault. We are committed to personal rights and public safety. We will be monitoring this situation closely as it makes its way through the judicial process.”