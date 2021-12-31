Family with Alabama ties loses home in Colorado wildfire weeks after moving west from Madison

The Spindle family moved west to Colorado from Madison just a week and half ago, now they are homeless following the devastating firestorm that destroyed hundreds of homes on Thursday.
According to a GoFundMe created to help the Spindles, the family lost everything but the clothes on their backs when the fast moving fire swept through their apartment complex in Superior, Colorado.
Within the last 24 hours, more than $40,000 raised to help the family.
When they called North Alabama home, family friends said the Spindles were well-known for their generous acts in the community.
Friday, officials updated the media saying there are likely closer to 1,000 structures burned, but crews are still assessing the damage.
Crews suspect downed power lines in winds gusting to more than 100 miles per hour, combined with drought conditions as likely the cause. Remarkably, no deaths reported.