Family with Alabama ties loses home in Colorado wildfire weeks after moving west from Madison

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Family with Alabama ties loses home in Colorado wildfire weeks after moving west from Madison

  • Updated
GoFundMe created to help fire victims with Alabama ties

The Spindle family moved from Madison, Alabama to their new home in Colorado a week and a half ago, but lost their home in the massive wildfire Thursday.

 Courtesy: GoFundMe
The Spindle family moved west to Colorado from Madison just a week and half ago, now they are homeless following the devastating firestorm that destroyed hundreds of homes on Thursday.
 
According to a GoFundMe created to help the Spindles, the family lost everything but the clothes on their backs when the fast moving fire swept through their apartment complex in Superior, Colorado. 
Within the last 24 hours, more than $40,000 raised to help the family.
 
When they called North Alabama home, family friends said the Spindles were well-known for their generous acts in the community.
 
Friday, officials updated the media saying there are likely closer to 1,000 structures burned, but crews are still assessing the damage.
 
