Employees file lawsuit against Boeing and Raytheon for implementing vaccine mandate

Federal contractor employees in Huntsville are coming together in a lawsuit against Boeing and Raytheon to try and halt the federal vaccine mandate.
Seven employees from both Boeing and Raytheon filed a lawsuit questioning the legality of the federal vaccine mandate.
Their goal is to stop these companies from implementing the mandate on January 18th, which could set a precedent for other federal contractors as well.
"I'm hoping that they all start working together and lock-step by saying no. Just say no to the mandates. That's probably the best option for everybody. Because this is America, where it's about freedom of choice and our rights for our bodies," says James Liebee, an employee at Boeing and one of the lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Liebee says Friday morning he got an email from Boeing saying the company had temporarily suspended the vaccine mandate, but it's unclear if that is related to his lawsuit. Waay31 reached out for a statement from both Boeing and Raytheon but have not heard back at this time.