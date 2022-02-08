Decatur expands citizen alert system to better communicate with residents

The city of Decatur is ramping up its citizen alert system. Now, alerts through Nixle will be a primary notification system for all city alerts.
The updated alert system will be used for a variety of alerts, from things as severe as a tornado warning to as minimal as road closures.
It's all in an effort to better communicate with the residents of Decatur.
To register for the notifications, text your zip code to 888777. From there, you'll be prompted to enter your email, in case you'd like alerts sent to both your cellphone and email.
"One of our main initiatives was to get our other departments on board with this," said Emme Stewart, the communication specialist for the City of Decatur. "So, if there's something going on, maybe it's even minor, they're letting us know too about street closures, if there's a traffic signal down, a sign down, stuff like that."
Previously, the alerts were just for emergency situations. Now, it's expanding to cover even smaller scale impacts to the city.