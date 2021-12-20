Covid-19 questions to ask before Christmas gatherings

The highly transmissible omicron variant is now the most dominant strand of Covid-19 in the United States. It is even infecting those who are fully vaccinated.
With Christmas Eve only four days away, health officials say there are some critical questions you should ask before gathering with friends and family.
Some community members in Huntsville say COVID won't impact their holiday too much, while others are asking major questions before a big gathering to try and stay safe.
"You got to, you got to take precautions. You have to be safe," says one member of the Turner family.
Like many families, the Turners are concerned about COVID this Christmas. They are limiting their gathering to 12 family members.
"Everybody is vaccinated... that was very important, we wouldn't have gotten together unless we were all vaccinated," he says.
However, not everyone is worried about coronavirus impacting their holiday season.
"Not really on the holidays, if it's just family we're all the same, we all get vaccinated or what not," says Matthew Turner, who plans on celebrating with his family.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is better if everyone gathering is fully vaccinated, but that does not completely eliminate the risk.
"With this new variant, being boosted or vaccinated does not prevent you from getting the illness, from all the current studies," says Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
Before gathering around the table for a Christmas feast, here are some questions you should ask friends and family.
- Is everyone vaccinated?
- Is there ventilation throughout the house?
- Will people wear masks indoors?
"I know I have some family members that are like a little worried, but everyone in my family is vaccinated so we're not going to be wearing masks or anything," says Laura Counts. She plans on gathering with just her family.
ADPH says even with everyone fully vaccinated, masks are still a good idea if you are spending time with a high risk family member.
"Because you might have a mild illness you might not know you have COVID, and you can unwittingly spread that to maybe an elderly or compromised family member," explains Dr. Stubblefield.
As far as getting tested before Christmas, Dr. Stubblefield says it is not always as useful as you may think. It depends on what type of test and when you got tested. He says you should not show up to a gathering with a negative test and a false sense of security that you are 100% COVID free.