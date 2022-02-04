Covid-19 hospitalizations, cases dropping in Alabama

Hospitalizations in the state are finally starting to drop.
On Friday, the Huntsville Hospital Health System recorded 423 hospitalizations, down from 514 on Monday.
"We do feel like we are probably plateauing in our state right now," said Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
When it comes to Covid-19, a lot can change in a few days.
"We've had, right now, for the last few days, daily cases of 5,000 to 6,000 per day. You know, that would have been an all-time record before the omicron variant," said Harris.
Although, that's still better than last week, when the state was seeing 17,000 cases per day.
As the peak starts to plateau, we're still nearing all of last year's statewide cases.
"We've had over 300,000 cases this year, so more than half the amount of cases we've seen in the last month, than in the entire year last year," said Harris.
The record-breaking number of cases is reflected in both hospitalizations and deaths.
"Even with the mortality rate being maybe half of what we had with delta, when we have three or four times as many cases, you can see that, really, the total number of people who are getting sick, ending up in the hospital, then even dying — it's still going to be substantial," said Harris.
Now, Covid-19 is starting to pump the breaks. Even the cases in schools are dropping.
"Our cases have gone down from about 24,000 in schools last week to about 9,800," said Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician.
That's after many North Alabama schools had to switch from in-person to virtual learning.
Landers said kids aged 0-17 account for 19% of overall cases.
"That's still a pretty significant contribution," said Landers.
ADPH plans to release guidance soon on schools and testing. Landers said there's an underused school resource out there.
UAB offers voluntary Covid-19 testing to K-12 schools. It works with schools and testing companies to create testing plans that fit each school.
That information went out in August, but only one North Alabama school has enrolled: the Montessori School of Huntsville.
Landers said more schools should participate in the Covid testing.
"We recognize that schools aren't necessarily going to have a test-to-stay program within the school, so we do have some parameters outlined if schools wish to allow kids to remain in school and test to remain in school, then we are certainly supportive of that," said Landers.
In the 5–11 age group, only 12% of kids are vaccinated, while 36% are vaccinated in the 12–17 age group. Recently, Pfizer asked the FDA to approve the vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old.
