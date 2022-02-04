Covid-19 hospitalizations, cases dropping in Alabama

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&