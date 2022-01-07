COVID-19 anti-viral pills can be dangerous in partnership with certain medications

Anti-viral pills on the market combating COVID-19 could lead to dangerous outcomes, if taken in partnership with certain medications.
If you're being prescribed either the Pfizer or Merck anti-viral pill, you need to talk to your doctor about certain medications you currently take.
Not only can the medications interfering be dangerous, it can also make your medications less effective.
Doctor Wes Stubblefield, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the Pfizer pill, also known as Paxlovid, is the preferred anti-viral pill.
Paxlovid, Pfizer's pill, is 90% effective, but Dr. Stubblefield said the anti-viral pills need to be taken with caution.
"You just need to talk to your doctor, make sure whoever is prescribing the medication knows your entire medication list," said Dr. Stubblefield.
He said if you have liver or kidney disease, you also need to be careful. Your doctor will adjust your dose of the pill, in order for it to be safe.
The key is communicating with your doctor and pharmacist about medications you currently take. This way medications don't conflict.
If you can't get your hands on the limited supply of Pfizer's anti-viral pill, stick with over-the-counter medication and supplements.
As a reminder, the anti-viral pills should not be taken in place of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The anti-viral pills are a tool but not readily available just yet.
The Pfizer anti-viral pill is available at select Walmarts. It must be prescribed in order to take it.