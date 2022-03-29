College graduates prepare to pay student loans as May 1 nears, but experts say it may be extended

College graduates are gearing up to pay big bucks.
Millions of borrowers will start making student loan payments on May 1, after nearly two years of being paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts say that deadline may be once again extended.
Student loan expert and Co-Founder of Savi, Aaron Smith, said there's been little communication from the Department of Education.
That could mean payments will be pushed back again, projecting a 2023 restart.
Casey Swearengin said she's getting ready for May 1. She said paying back her student loans are something she's anticipated since graduating in 2019.
"I definitely am not a person that could have paid for my classes outright," said Swearengin.
She's looking at paying back $27,000 dollars in student loans.
"Now we're just reorganizing our finances so that it's not a burden to resume paying this," said Swearengin.
After five years of schooling, first at Northwest Shoals Community College and then at the University of North Alabama, she knew student loans would be apart of getting her education.
"I did have some scholarships from my grades and things like that, but college is very expensive, you're looking at, at minimum at a university maybe like $8,000 to $9,000 a semester," said Swearengin. "That's not feasible for I think most people."
Thousands of people are in the same boat. According to Education Data Initiative, 43.3 million borrowers have federal student loan debt and the average public university student borrows $30,030 to attain a bachelor’s degree."
"I'm ready for you know things to resume," said Swearengin.
Smith said people should assume payments will start back up in May, even if they don't.
"We don't know for certain what the Department of Education is going to do," said Smith. "You don't want to assume that you're not going to owe your student loans, and
then may rolls around and all of a sudden, you're starting to fall behind on your payments."
While on the campaign trail, President Biden pledged partial student loan forgiveness.
Swearengin said she doesn't see that as a pipe dream but right now, it doesn't seem realistic.
The only thing she is hoping, is that politicians make college more affordable.
"Maybe instead of focusing on repayment right now, maybe we could just kind of shift some of that energy to reducing the cost of going to college and maybe making it to where you don't have 18 year-olds taking out $20,000 loans ," said Swearengin.
Smith said borrowers will of saved thousands in dollars already since interest wasn't accumulated during the pause.
The Department of Education has rolled out new programs, one of them a new Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that some may qualify for. To see if you do, click here.
More on Savi, helping student loan borrowers, click here.