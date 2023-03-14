Casey White wants murder trial moved out of Lauderdale County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in
the 26-30 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in
the 26-30 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Casey White wants murder trial moved out of Lauderdale County

  • 0
Casey White

Casey White's defense attorneys seek change of venue

Attorneys for Casey White filed a motion seeking a change of venue in his upcoming trial for Vicky White's murder.

The four-page motion filed Monday afternoon laid out reasons White's four defense attorneys said make it impossible to get a fair trial over the high-profile case, including the intense media coverage of the high-profile escape and ensuing 11-day manhunt that ended with his capture and Vicky White's suicide.

It is now up to a Lauderdale County judge to rule on the efforts to move the trial, which is currently set for June 12th in Florence.

Vicky White worked at the Lauderdale County jail and helped Casey White escape on April 29, 2022. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound May 9 in Indiana.

Casey White is currently being held in Donaldson Prison where he is serving time for attempted murder and kidnapping in an unrelated case.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you