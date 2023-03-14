Casey White wants murder trial moved out of Lauderdale County

Attorneys for Casey White filed a motion seeking a change of venue in his upcoming trial for Vicky White's murder.
The four-page motion filed Monday afternoon laid out reasons White's four defense attorneys said make it impossible to get a fair trial over the high-profile case, including the intense media coverage of the high-profile escape and ensuing 11-day manhunt that ended with his capture and Vicky White's suicide.
It is now up to a Lauderdale County judge to rule on the efforts to move the trial, which is currently set for June 12th in Florence.
Vicky White worked at the Lauderdale County jail and helped Casey White escape on April 29, 2022. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound May 9 in Indiana.
Casey White is currently being held in Donaldson Prison where he is serving time for attempted murder and kidnapping in an unrelated case.