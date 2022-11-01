Amendment 3: Fort Payne teen's murder sparks call to change Alabama Constitution

Lisa Millican vanished in 1982. She was tortured, sexually assaulted, and killed.
The woman convicted of her murder received a chance at parole after former Alabama Gov. Fob James commuted her death sentence in 1999. James did so without notifying the Millican family. Judith Neelley's request for parole was denied in 2018, but members of the Millican family are still pushing for change after being left in the dark.
Alabamians will see Amendment 3 on their ballots Nov. 8. If approved by voters, it will require governors to notify the victim's family before postponing or reducing a death sentence. The governor's failure to do so will void the governor's action. It will also require the governor to notify the attorney general's office.
Lisa Millican, 13, was kidnapped, injected with drain cleaner, raped, and then shot to death. Judith Neelley and her husband, Alvin Neelley, abducted the 13-year-old from a shopping mall in Rome, Georgia. Then, dumped her body at Little River Canyon near Fort Payne.
Lisa Millican's family, including her brother Calvin Millican and his wife Cassie, is still fighting for her rights
"She's going to be the voice for millions of other victims," Cassie Millican said.
Calvin Millican said no one informed the family that Judith Neelley's sentence was being commuted.
"Someone dies and their rights die with them, and that's what this bill is going to put a stop to," he said.
Sen. Steve Livingston of Scottsboro sponsored the measure.
"Lisa Ann Millican's family must relive this nightmare each time Ms. Neelley comes up for parole," he said.
I worked with the Alabama Governor's Office and the Attorney General's Office. We all were able to craft this legislation, and I am proud to be a small part of this," Livingston said.