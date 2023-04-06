 Skip to main content
Alabama moves to crack down on fentanyl crisis

Alabama lawmakers give final approval to bill mandating prison sentences in fentanyl cases

Alabama will soon have a new law creating mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession.

The Alabama Senate gave final approval to a bill Thursday morning, sending it to the governor who says she will sign it into law.

The measure lawmakers approved mandates a sentence of three years in prison for possession of one gram of fentanyl.  Anyone caught with eight grams of fentanyl would face up to life in prison.

“Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and I will do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama," said Governor Kay Ivey, who said she looks forward to swiftly signing this measure into law. 

