Alabama inmate executed for 1996 murder hours after Supreme Court ruling

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has executed an inmate for a 1996 murder after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state, clearing the way for the man to receive a lethal injection. The nation's highest court rejected claims by 43-year-old inmate Matthew Reeves that he had an intellectual disability which cost him a chance to choose a still-untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia.
The Supreme Court lifted a lower court order that had previously blocked execution plans.
Reeves was convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride in 1996. Evidence showed he celebrated the man’s killing at a party afterward with blood stains still on his hands.
Governor Kay Ivey released a statement minutes after the execution:
“The day before Thanksgiving 1996, Willie Johnson, Jr., a good Samaritan lending a helping hand, was brutally murdered by Matthew Reeves. The evidence in this case is clear, Mr. Reeves’ sentence is fair, and tonight, justice was rightfully served. Over 20 years after the cold-blooded murder, Mr. Reeves remains guilty, and his lack of remorse is unchanged. I pray that the Johnson family can finally receive closure.”