5 Things to Know About A.I. before it passes you by

Artificial Intelligence, or A.I., is the new buzzword in technology. However, many people do not realize the technology has been available for years.
WAAY 31’s Demetria Green talked to two local computer science experts to get the top five things you need to know about A.I. before it passes you by.
"They are not going to be able to bypass it, it will bypass them if they are not aware of it," said Computer Science instructor Jeremy Blevins. Blevins urges his students at Calhoun Community College to realize A.I. has and will continue to change the way we live, think and interact with each other.
Artificial Intelligence is software that is able to learn and think like humans. University of Alabama in Huntsville Associate Professor, Dr. Vineetha Menon’s research involves A.I. and how to create new and groundbreaking technologies for it.
Dr. Menon says, the first first tip is to understand how the technology works. "The reason why A.I. is a topic of interest is because of big data. There is tons of information out there. We're talking not just about gigabytes which was two decades ago, but now we're talking about terabytes, exabytes, petabytes. This is why we need AI."
Research projects that would normally take months or years to complete can now be done in minutes.
The second tip is it will change the nature of your job. Blevins explains, "We already see it now. We've got cars that have AI capabilities and they can respond better with traffic situations. We've got medical devices with some type of A.I. in them. Even the software you're using, games have A.I.”
The third point is it will affect the way you receive medical treatment. A new study by Jama Internal Medicine, submitted 200 questions for doctors to answer. Researchers then entered the same questions into Chat GPT, an A.I. chatbox. Health professionals evaluated both responses and favored those done by A.I. over real doctors.
Dr. Menon says there is no need to fear. She does not believe A.I. will steal all of our jobs. She says this technology boom is similar to what happened during the Industrial Revolution. "This is a change for humanity. A massive, global scale change and everybody was afraid of losing jobs back then, but hey, we are still here.”
The fourth tip is to beware of propaganda and altered history pieces, where seeing is no longer believing. "[A.I.] is only as good as the data sets that they ingest. In computer science, there is a concept of "garbage in, garbage out." If it ingests a biased data set, then the output from that data set will likewise be biased," said Blevins.
Hollywood and the White House are cracking down on deep fakes. It is where anyone can make a convincing fake video and use it for political or obscene purposes.
The fifth tip involves privacy and accessibility. "There shouldn't be an assumption of privacy. everything you're entering may go somewhere,” said Blevins. Data from voice assistants, language translation, even face recognition A.I. technologies are easily accessible and free.
“The only way to get away from it is to go off the grid. Like the Hollywood movies, the scary movies where you say, ‘I don't want any of this,’ said Dr. Menon.
In the future, researchers would like to find ways to decipher the lost languages of the world.