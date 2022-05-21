 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Madison
County through 930 PM CDT...

At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime to penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Moores Mill, Meridianville, Gurley, Maysville, Ryland, Hampton Cove
and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

4 injured in Madison County wreck after hitting utility pole

  • Updated
  • 0
4 injured in Madison County wreck on Old Highway 431

Four people, including two children were hurt in a wreck in Madison County on Saturday afternoon, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster.

It happened just after one on Old Highway 431 South between New Hope and Owens Cross Roads near Carpenter Rd.

Owens Cross Roads Police say a pickup truck occupied by a family lost traction in gravel at a driveway and went off the road striking a concrete utility pole.

HEMSI says one adult and the two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition, HEMSI says.

