4 injured in Madison County wreck after hitting utility pole

Four people, including two children were hurt in a wreck in Madison County on Saturday afternoon, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster.
It happened just after one on Old Highway 431 South between New Hope and Owens Cross Roads near Carpenter Rd.
Owens Cross Roads Police say a pickup truck occupied by a family lost traction in gravel at a driveway and went off the road striking a concrete utility pole.
HEMSI says one adult and the two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition, HEMSI says.