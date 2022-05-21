4 injured in Madison County wreck after hitting utility pole

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Madison County through 930 PM CDT... At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gurley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Moores Mill, Meridianville, Gurley, Maysville, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH