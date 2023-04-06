2 arrested after meth, pot, 3-year-old found in car in Decatur park

Decatur Police arrested two people on multiple charges after finding them with drugs and a toddler.
Ashley Miller, 38, of Town Creek and Allan Marshall, 30, of Somerville were arrested Wednesday at Rhodes Ferry Park.
They were found in a vehicle with a 3-year-old juvenile as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
The Department of Human Resources responded to the scene, The juvenile was placed in the care of a family member and a safety plan was established.
Marshall was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,100.
Miller was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, obstruction of justice using false identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and promoting prison contraband third. Bond was set at $6,900.