15 Minute Project aims to spread hope and awareness

A Shoals suicide attempt survivor is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring others.
She founded a nonprofit to honor the late Sheffield Police Officer, Sergeant Nick Risner, who saved her life.
"The night Nick found me on the bridge it started out as a place that symbolized me not wanting to go on, it was very negative," explained Emma Gregory.
That was December 30th, 2019, and now, "This bridge has become a symbol of hope," she said, "A symbol of making it across that hard time in my life. Since my attempt, I graduated high school, I’m in college now and every day that I cross that bridge, it's kind of another reminder, okay, you’re not there anymore you’re moving on you're crossing that bridge every single day."
Emma Gregory is now using her newfound strength to help others through the 15 Minute Project.
A nod to the man who got off work 15 minutes early and found her on the bridge.
"The whole purpose of the 15 Minute Project is to kind of show that it doesn’t take much to make that difference, and that just a short amount of time can be the difference between life and death."
She continued, "After the night he saved me we had many, many conversations about how to keep going and my purpose in life and things like that."
Emma uses her second chance to empower and encourage others to seek help and help others.
"I just want to be that voice that Nick was for me. To give others that hope, that even though they might still be dealing with that they can continue to walk through it and there is a light at the end of the tunnel."
The 15 Minute Project is hosting a block party this Saturday at 6 P.M. in front of the Sheffield Library. There will be mental health resources on site.
Remember if you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7. You can call or text 9-8-8.