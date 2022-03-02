Alabama Women’s Basketball Downs Auburn for Third Time this Season, 75-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Alabama women's basketball team defeated Auburn, 75-68, in the first round of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 2 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide improved to 16-12 (6-10), while the 14th-seeded Tigers dropped to 10-17 (2-14) in 2021-22.
It marked Alabama's seventh straight win over Auburn, including its third win against the in-state foe this season. The Crimson Tide has now won five of its last seven games, including four of its last five games.
Megan Abrams led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-15 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. The senior recorded 10 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, in part thanks to an impressive 6-of-6 from the line down the stretch. She added two rebounds, season-high five assists and one steal in 40 minutes of action.
In fact, four starters put up double digits, including Brittany Davis' 15 points and JaMya Mingo-Young's and Allie Craig Cruce's 14 points apiece. Davis and Mingo-Young both clocked double-doubles, as Davis added 11 rebounds and Mingo-Young added a career-high 15 rebounds.
Mingo-Young's 15 rebounds are more than any Alabama player in all-time SEC Tournaments.
Despite the Crimson Tide trailing the Tigers on five instances in the game, which also featured seven ties, Alabama led Auburn for more than 25 minutes in the pairing. The Crimson Tide shot an impressive 49.1 percent from the field, thanks to 26 makes on 53 attempts. The Tide made six three-point field goals, four of which came from Cruce, and went 17-of-24 from the line.
Despite Auburn scoring one more second-chance point than Alabama, 14-13, the Crimson Tide outrebounded the Tigers, 42-33. Also, despite Alabama committing eight more turnovers than Auburn, 22-14, the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers on points off turnovers, 19-16.