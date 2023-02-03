Alabama woman used protein drinks to smuggle meth, pot, battery into jail, sheriff's office says

An Alabama woman is facing charges of her own after investigators say she used protein drinks to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Janice Niblett Johnson of Sumiton brought the protein drinks to the jail for Nicholas Heath Rice, 44, of Jasper. Rice was in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.
The drinks were confiscated based on a tip that they may contain contraband. The sheriff's office said an investigator "found 24 grams of methamphetamine, 23 grams of marijuana, suboxone and a battery inside the drinks."
Johnson is now charged with distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. She was arrested Wednesday after showing up to a court hearing in which Rice was seeking a reduced bond.
The judge denied Rice's request, keeping his bond at $250,000 cash only. Rice is also facing an added charge of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution of a controlled substance) for allegedly arranging to have the drugs delivered, the sheriff's office said.