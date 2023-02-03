Alabama woman sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for attempting to help ISIS

A Hoover woman and New York City man have been sentenced for their roles in attempting to provide support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, each pleaded guilty in September 2022 to trying to provide material support to the extremist group. Court records state Bradley has expressed extremist views since at least 2019, including a desire to travel overseas to join ISIS or commit a terrorist attack in the U.S.
In late January 2021, the pair got married and began planning a trip to the Middle East to fight with ISIS, prosecutors said. Bradley shared these plans with an undercover officer and even tried to recruit them to join the couple, then paid another undercover officer to help him and Muthana get to the Middle East via cargo ship.
Muthana was sentenced to nine years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Bradley was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.