Alabama woman pleads guilty to helping ISIS, faces 20 years in prison

A Hoover woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, each admitted to collecting and distributing jihadist propaganda, including videos of Usama bin Laden, and even expressed their desires to "take out" American military cadets, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Bradley has expressed extremist views since at least 2019, including a desire to travel overseas to join ISIS or commit a terrorist attack in the United States. He told an undercover officer about possibly attacking a military base or ROTC cadet training on multiple occasions, according to prosecutors.
In late January 2021, Bradley and Muthana married one another and began discussing and planning efforts to travel to the Middle East to join and fight with ISIS, prosecutors said. Bradley shared these plans with the undercover officer and even tried to recruit them to join the couple.
He later paid another undercover officer money to help the couple get to the Middle East via cargo ship. They were arrested as they tried to board the ship on March 31, 2021.
Having pleaded guilty, they now face up to 20 years in federal prison each. Bradley is set for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2, 2023, with Muthana to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Feb. 3, 2023.
View the full release from the U.S. Attorney's Office here.