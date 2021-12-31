Alabama wins Cotton Bowl! Headed to National Championship game!

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, advancing from the College Football Playoff Semifinal to the National Championship.
The Tide defeated Cincinnati 27 to 6.
Georgia and Michigan are playing in the second semifinal match.
Alabama will face the winner of that game for the National Championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
If Alabama wins that game, it will be the team’s second championship in two years.
Stay with WAAY 31 for complete coverage of Alabama’s journey to the championship.