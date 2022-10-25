Alabama voters to decide on proposed reorganized constitution

On November, 8th Alabama voters will decide whether they want to put a restructured version of the Alabama Constitution in place. State leaders are calling the proposed version more organized and user-friendly. If it’s supported, it will take effect on January 1, 2023.
Right now, you might find it difficult to navigate. Othni Lathram, director of the Alabama Legislative Services Agency, said it's more than 120 years old, and it has been amended 978 times.
"It's very difficult to navigate the original constitution and all those amendments," Lathram said.
You might soon be able use it more easily if the reorganized version receives the support it needs from voters on November 8th. Lathram explained the three major changes of the reorganized version.
"First and and foremost, all amendments will get incorporated back into a single document that's easy for citizens and others to navigate and understand. The second thing is that we're removing three provisions that are blatantly racist that remain in the constitution," Lathram explained.
“We are also organizing the almost 750 amendments that apply to only one county or one municipality both by location and subject matter," Lathram added.
Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, said these changes are long overdue. "It’s about time. However, when the constitution is organized, it's still going to be a very large document," Simelton said. It is currently the longest constitution in the country.
Members of the committee in charge of the changes including Senator Sam Givhan said they're fully supportive of it.
"I think we've got a much better document and something that Alabama can be proud of,” Senator Sam Givhan said. Representative Merika Coleman from Birmingham sponsored the bill. State lawmakers passed it unanimously.
You can review the proposed constitution right now at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/.
The new recompilation if ratified would become effective January 1, 2023.
Othni Lathram said advanced copies are accessible at county courthouses across Alabama. They've also been provided to all county commission offices in the state. Members of the public can obtained them at no cost.