Alabama veteran receives Silver Star for his acts of heroism during Vietnam War

Silver Star Medal recipiant

Cpl. Jack Riley receiving the silver star medal.

He served with the Marines and fought in one of the most historic battles of the Vietnam War.

An Alabama veteran received one of the highest military honors on Veterans Day, for his acts of heroism more than 55 years ago.

Cpl. Jack Riley received the Silver Star medal for his acts of gallantry during the Vietnam War. Riley served in the Marine Corps and fought in one of the Marines' most historic battles: The Battle of Getlin's Corner in 1967.

The battle only lasted six hours, but 15 Marines died and 47 were wounded. During one of its most intense moments, Riley took out three attacking machine gun crews with a grenade launcher. He held his ground as the battle raged on.

The battle is historic because no other battle that lasted for such a short amount of time resulted in three of the nation's highest decorations for valor, including Riley's Silver Star.

Fifty-five years after the battle, Riley said it is an honor to receive the award, but his thoughts are with his brothers who didn't make it out.

"To all of you Marines who are here tonight from India Company, man, what we went through, and the fact that we all actually made it when so many of our brothers didn't," said Riley as he accepted his medal.

Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith presented the medal, calling it an honor 55 years past due.

The ceremony was put on by Getlin's Corner Foundation. Their purpose is to make sure the sacrifices of those who fought in the Battle of Getlin's Corner are always remembered. To learn more about the foundation, click here.

