Alabama unemployment rate remains unchanged for 4th month in a row

Alabama’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from December 2021 to January at 3.1%, though it’s almost a full percentage point lower than January 2021’s rate, according to data released Monday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington noted the unemployment has remained steady for four consecutive months now.
“While holding steady may not seem like a positive thing to some, given the uncertainties that currently exist in our national economy, I’m proud to say that, so far, Alabama is maintaining positive employment trends,” Washington said Monday.
Growth continues for jobs and wages, Washington said, with more than 33,000 new jobs since January 2021 and total private weekly earnings up $30.60. This growth was most prevalent in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, construction and trade, transportation and utilities.
In North Alabama, Colbert and Lauderdale counties were the only two with a rate higher than the state’s at 4.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, Limestone and Marshall counties tied with Cullman County for the second-lowest unemployment rate among Alabama counties at 2.5%.
Athens and Madison tied for third-lowest unemployment rate among Alabama cities at 2.3%.