Alabama U.S. congressman 'proud' to be sanctioned by Russia

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama in the immediate vicinity of Indian Creek, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Indian Creek and adjacent low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1035 PM CDT, Gauge reports indicated stream levels on Indian Creek rising rapidly due to excessive runoff created by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&