...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama in the immediate
vicinity of Indian Creek, including the following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of Indian Creek and adjacent low-lying and
flood-prone locations is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1035 PM CDT, Gauge reports indicated stream levels on
Indian Creek rising rapidly due to excessive runoff created
by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Alabama U.S. congressman 'proud' to be sanctioned by Russia

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Aderholt

An Alabama congressman took to social media Wednesday night to say he's proud to be on a list of those sanctioned by Russia.

Congressman Robert Aderholt is among 398 congressmen receiving sanctions from the country.

Aderholt's tweet made light of the situation by talking about canceling Siberian spring break plans.

Russia's sanctions on the Congress members are in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia's legislative body.

