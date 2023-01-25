Alabama troopers ask for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation.
Corey Maxwell, 29, of Town Creek was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County.
ALEA said the case is at a standstill, and they need anyone with information to come forward.
"We need the community's help," ALEA Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey said.
The wreck was reported about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Whoever hit Maxwell didn't stop.
"The possible vehicle that we're looking for is a 2015 to 2018 Volkswagen Jetta," Bailey said.
That's really all of the information ALEA has to go off of right now. The traffic homicide unit is leading the investigation, working diligently to try to solve it.
Given when and where the fatal hit-and-run occurred, troopers say they really need the public's help.
ALEA is pleading for anyone with any information to come forward.
"We're expecting and hoping that somebody that saw something will do something and take action and give us the information that they saw to help us solve this investigation," Bailey said.
Maxwell's loved ones said they're glad the case is still open and hope anyone with information will contact ALEA.
Troopers can be reached at 256-383-9212. An anonymous report can be filed here.