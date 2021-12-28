Alabama to follow CDC guidance on shorter Covid-19 quarantine, isolation

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended time for people to quarantine or isolate to less than a week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health was actually surprised by the change in guidelines. They didn't find out about this change until the announcement was made Monday afternoon. However, the state health department plans to follow this new guidance and says this change is based off science.
"The CDC is not just sitting by and watching the science go by. They are actively looking to see where we can make changes based on where the science is moving," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
The new recommendations are based on the highly contagious omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant in the US. Studies showed the time of infectivity for this variant is very short — about five days. That's why the quarantine time was cut short.
If you test positive, you must stay at home for five days. If you're not showing any symptoms after that time period, you can leave your house, but must wear a mask for the next five days.
The same goes to people who were exposed to Covid-19 regardless of their vaccination status. That way you don't spread the virus.
If you got your booster shot or became fully vaccinated within the last six months — two months if you got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — you don't have to quarantine at all. But, you must wear a mask for 10 days after learning you were exposed.
"The one thing this is all hinging on is correct mask use," Stubblefield said. "The recommendations are a little tricky, but you have to make sure you wear your mask for the full period. Otherwise, these don't apply.
The CDC says people who were exposed and can't quarantine can also wear a mask for 10 days as an alternative.
However, if you show symptoms, get a test and stay home.
The CDC is recommending people who were exposed to the virus to get tested after their five day quarantine. That's just to really make sure you're not spreading the virus to other people.
However, it's not necessary or required, especially during this time when it's hard enough to get your hands on a test.