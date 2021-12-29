Alabama test positivity rate hits highest point yet in Covid-19 pandemic

Alabama has reached the highest test positivity rate of the Covid-19 pandemic so far, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Wednesday, the seven-day average for positive tests reached 27%, up from 22.1% on Monday. The previous highest point was 23.3% in August.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of vaccinations, hand washing and social distance as the state continues to fight increasing case numbers and hospitalizations from Covid-19. All Alabama counties remain in the "high" level of community transmission except for Geneva County.
Below are the test positivity rates by county in North Alabama as of Wednesday. Click here for additional Covid-19 data from ADPH.
• Colbert: 30.5%
• DeKalb: 25.3%
• Franklin: 13.4%
• Jackson: 19.3%
• Lauderdale: 21.5%
• Lawrence: 30.2%
• Limestone: 19.8%
• Madison: 24.5%
• Marshall: 18.3%
• Morgan: 23%