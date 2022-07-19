 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alabama takes on SEC Media Days

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. 

The dog days of summer are still ahead of us, yet it already feels like football season.

Every year, SEC Media Days marks the unofficial start of the football season. A feeling shared by players, coaches and journalists alike.

“This SEC Media Day thing is one of my favorite events of the year because it sort of signifies the beginning of the kickoff of another football season,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tuesday.

“Even though you have great family time and look forward coming off vacation, you have great family time, you always look forward to preparing for the challenges of another season. We've had a really good off-season with our team. We had a good summer with our players. I think our team has made improvements and progress in a lot of areas,” he added.

And as the Crimson Tide begin to prepare for another season of SEC football, Bob Jones alum Kendall Randolph returns to Tuscaloosa for his sixth year.

Tuesday, the offensive lineman earned some high praise from the Heisman Trophy winner.

“Dolph! Man, that’s my guy,” Bryce Young said. “He’s been with us for a while, so obviously a great leader. He’s someone who has a lot of perspective. Always knows what to do, always knows where to be and someone that works super hard. That’s someone that I’m really cool with. He definitely hasn’t gotten the recognition I think he deserves.”

One thing was clear in Atlanta -- the Tide have not forgotten the feeling of defeat and have every intention of “finishing the job” with a national title this year.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you