Alabama takes on SEC Media Days

The dog days of summer are still ahead of us, yet it already feels like football season.
Every year, SEC Media Days marks the unofficial start of the football season. A feeling shared by players, coaches and journalists alike.
“This SEC Media Day thing is one of my favorite events of the year because it sort of signifies the beginning of the kickoff of another football season,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tuesday.
“Even though you have great family time and look forward coming off vacation, you have great family time, you always look forward to preparing for the challenges of another season. We've had a really good off-season with our team. We had a good summer with our players. I think our team has made improvements and progress in a lot of areas,” he added.
And as the Crimson Tide begin to prepare for another season of SEC football, Bob Jones alum Kendall Randolph returns to Tuscaloosa for his sixth year.
Tuesday, the offensive lineman earned some high praise from the Heisman Trophy winner.
“Dolph! Man, that’s my guy,” Bryce Young said. “He’s been with us for a while, so obviously a great leader. He’s someone who has a lot of perspective. Always knows what to do, always knows where to be and someone that works super hard. That’s someone that I’m really cool with. He definitely hasn’t gotten the recognition I think he deserves.”
One thing was clear in Atlanta -- the Tide have not forgotten the feeling of defeat and have every intention of “finishing the job” with a national title this year.