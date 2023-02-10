Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's appeal

Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court announced it denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal without issuing any sort of an opinion.
Blakely was convicted in 2021 on charges of theft of property and using his office for personal gain. Blakely's ethics conviction stemmed from him taking more than $29,000 in interest-free loans from a safe holding his inmates' money.
He was sentenced to three years in the Franklin County jail, but he's remained free on bond while making his appeal.
His previous appeal to the state Court of Criminal Appeals was rejected, leading to this appeal to the state Supreme Court.
