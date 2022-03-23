Alabama Supreme Court in Huntsville, gives students a peek behind the judicial curtain

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison including Indian Creek.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 105 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area from
heavy rainfall yesterday. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama Supreme Court in Huntsville, gives students a peek behind the judicial curtain

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Supreme Court

The Alabama Supreme Court seated at the Von Braun Center March 23, 2022.

The Alabama Supreme Court came to Huntsville on Wednesday to hear oral arguments in two appellate cases.

More importantly, the state's highest court gave young people the opportunity to witness the process firsthand.

One of the cases was local, a case out of Lawrence County involving a tree stand, an injury and Cabela's wholesaler. The other case involved a possible insurance scheme and a high-ranking state fire official.

Hundreds of students from all over Madison County were there to see it all.

"You see, all the time, the shows and the movies about it, but an experience like this is completely different to anything like that," said Sterling Bell, a 10th grader from College Academy at Jemison.

The students got firsthand experience and were taking notes for when they're in the middle of the action one day.

"I also learned about how you have to back up most of your statements with some kind of evidence," said Sikia Dowridge, a 10th grader from Mae Jemison.

Chief Justice Tom Parker was happy to have the guests.

"Too often, our work is inside the judicial building in Montgomery, so people don't know what we do," said Parker. "We are put there by the voters of this state, and we want them to have some exposure to what we do."

He wants Wednesday's event to have a long-lasting impact on the students.

"We hope that this type of experience will not only educate students but inspire them, too," said Parker.

Students told WAAY 31 they were thankful to be there.

"I'm grateful for it, honestly, it's amazing," said Bell.

Parker has been on the Alabama Supreme Court since 2005. Today was only the second time since then that the entire court met in Huntsville.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

