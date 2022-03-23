Alabama Supreme Court hears cases in Huntsville, gives students a peek behind the judicial curtain

The Alabama Supreme Court came to Huntsville on Wednesday to hear oral arguments in two appellate cases.
More importantly, the state's highest court gave young people the opportunity to witness the process firsthand.
One of the cases was local, a case out of Lawrence County involving a tree stand, an injury and Cabela's wholesaler. The other case involved a possible insurance scheme and a high-ranking state fire official.
Hundreds of students from all over Madison County were there to see it all.
"You see, all the time, the shows and the movies about it, but an experience like this is completely different to anything like that," said Sterling Bell, a 10th grader from College Academy at Jemison.
The students got firsthand experience and were taking notes for when they're in the middle of the action one day.
"I also learned about how you have to back up most of your statements with some kind of evidence," said Sikia Dowridge, a 10th grader from Mae Jemison.
Chief Justice Tom Parker was happy to have the guests.
"Too often, our work is inside the judicial building in Montgomery, so people don't know what we do," said Parker. "We are put there by the voters of this state, and we want them to have some exposure to what we do."
He wants Wednesday's event to have a long-lasting impact on the students.
"We hope that this type of experience will not only educate students but inspire them, too," said Parker.
Students told WAAY 31 they were thankful to be there.
"I'm grateful for it, honestly, it's amazing," said Bell.
Parker has been on the Alabama Supreme Court since 2005. Today was only the second time since then that the entire court met in Huntsville.