Alabama State Troopers identify men killed in truck, train crash in Limestone County

An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a train and box truck in Limestone County Wednesday morning.
State Troopers say the crash happened after the box truck fell off I-65N onto the tracks below. Police don't know what time that happened, but say a train hit that truck about 4:30 a.m.
Troopers identified the victims late Wednesday as Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, of La Vergne, Tennessee, and an 18-year-old male whose name was not released.
Troopers said the 2017 Hino box truck Pacheco was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then fell off the overpass and landed on the nearby railroad tracks.
Shortly after landing on the railroad tracks the truck was struck by a CSX Train.
The truck fell off the northbound lanes just before exit 361 in Elkmont.
Neighbors say that stretch of Interstate 65 is a dangerous one.
"(I) feel for the family. It's a nightmare," said Tonia Cofer who lives nearby. "Just wondering what happened. It's terrible really. There's been other incidents. I've lived here for years and you would be surprised how often it happens on this bridge."
State Troopers say they are working to determine if the two men died from the fall or the collision.