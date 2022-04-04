Alabama state trooper takes plea deal in sexual misconduct case, pleads guilty to harassment instead

An Alabama state trooper has struck a plea deal over his sexual misconduct arrest last year, records show.
William Jason Fox, 49 — referred to in court documents as Jason William Fox despite signing his full name and appearing in jail records as William Jason Fox — was arrested in May 2021 after being indicted on charges of sexual misconduct and third-degree harassment.
Court records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of harassment March 23. As part of the plea agreement, state prosecutors agreed to abandon prosecuting the sexual misconduct charge.
Fox was given a three-month suspended sentence. He must also pay a fine and restitution, and he must avoid contact with the victim.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about Fox's status on the force but has yet to hear back.