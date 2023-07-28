Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack in South Korea

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson is in critical condition in a South Korean hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Melson's daughter confirmed his condition Friday morning on Facebook and says she and her family are headed to South Korea to be with him.
Melson suffered the heart attack Thursday.
He went to South Korea to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and to recruit new businesses and more STEM teachers to Alabama.
Melson represents Alabama's District 1, which includes Lauderdale, Limestone, and part of Madison counties.