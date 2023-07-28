Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack in South Korea

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values in the
105-108 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 7 PM
CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values in the
105-108 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 7 PM
CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack in South Korea

  • 0
State Sen. Tim Melson

State Sen. Tim Melson

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson is in critical condition in a South Korean hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Melson's daughter confirmed his condition Friday morning on Facebook and says she and her family are headed to South Korea to be with him.

Melson suffered the heart attack Thursday.

He went to South Korea to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and to recruit new businesses and more STEM teachers to Alabama.

Melson represents Alabama's District 1, which includes Lauderdale, Limestone, and part of Madison counties.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you