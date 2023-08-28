Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson returns to work, makes first public appearance after heart attack

Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson made his first public appearance Monday after surviving a near death experience while in a foreign country.
Melson went back to work Monday, picking up where he left off serving his community.
On June 28, Melson suffered a heart attack while in South Korea recruiting teachers for Alabama.
For days, it was touch and go even at one point telling the family to prepare for the worst.
According to Melson, with lots of prayer, support from others and help from a higher power, he recovered and made it back home.
“Well, I’m very fortunate,” said Melson. “I mean, I really am cause when they call your wife and tell ya you’re not going to make it, your son gets your CT scan and MRI and all that which was not favorable, then they improve and everything goes well, you know it says there is a higher power working above helping all it can.”
Melson’s return Monday put him right back to work as chairman of the new Lauderdale County Agriculture Center Committee.