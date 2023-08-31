Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns from office after arrest, agrees to jail sentence

Two days after his arrest, Alabama State Rep. David Cole on Thursday resigned from the Alabama House of Representatives and agreed to go to jail.
According to court documents filed Thursday afternoon, Cole agreed to plead guilty to knowingly voting at a polling place where he was not authorized to vote.
Cole also agreed to a three-year sentence requiring him to serve 60 days in the Madison County Jail. He also agreed to resign from the state House.
The state House Speaker's Office said it got Cole's resignation about 2 p.m. Thursday.
That's about the same time Cole released a statement taking "full responsibility for ... mistakes."
Cole is charged with fraud involving voting at multiple unauthorized locations. He was booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
Bond was set at $2,500, and jail records show Cole was released later Tuesday.
Cole is a Republican who was elected last November to represent District 10.
Here's the full statement from Cole released by attorney William Espy:
"Dr. Cole admits and takes full responsibility for the mistakes he made in the political process. He entered the process to serve his community. He has lived a life of service including serving for 22 years in the army with tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Egypt. The
Cole family appreciates all the prayers and support from his friends and community during this time. Dr. Cole will continue to serve his community going forward."
A judge must approve Cole's plea agreement before it can be finalized.
A date for that to occur has not yet been set.