Alabama state parks to offer free admission Saturday

In honor of National Public Lands Day, Alabama's many state parks will waive all entrance and parking fees Saturday.
This means people across the state can explore any of the 21 state parks for free. The parks account for about 48,000 acres of public land and water.
"The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing," Gov. Kay Ivey said when announcing the decision Monday. "Spending time outdoors can reset our minds and refresh our spirits."
National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 to celebrate the importance of public lands, wildlife management areas and Forever Wild Land Trust tracts.
In Alabama, state parks and public lands help generate an economic impact of almost $15 billion each year and more than 135,000 jobs for Alabamians.
Many state parks are also hosting special events Saturday. Here's what you can find in North Alabama this weekend:
- DeSoto State Park, Fort Payne — "Fire in our Forests: How Fire Shapes Alabama's Flora and Fauna," 7–8 p.m. at the campfire ring in the improved campground
- Naturalist Jimmy Stiles shares the importance of prescribed fire to maintain biodiversity. Seating is limited and bringing your own chair is encouraged.
- Joe Wheeler State Park, Rogersville — "Hike to the Pawpaw Patch," 9–10:30 a.m. or 1–2:30 p.m., starting from the Champion Trailhead in the Lodge parking lot
- Park Naturalist Sam Woodroof takes visitors on an interpretative nature hike to Joe Wheeler's Pawpaw Patch, letting them learn about the native fruit and its various uses along the way. Be sure to wear proper clothes and hiking shoes. Bring a water bottle if needed.
- Lake Guntersville State Park, Guntersville — "Archery: Basic Bow Skills," 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at the outdoor classroom in the campground
- Ages 8 and up who are new to archery are invited to attend one of three classes being led by park staff. Cost is $2 per person or free to overnight park guests.
- Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville — "HOTC Dog Fair 2022," 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Huntsville Obedience Training Club will host its 18th annual Dog Fair with demonstrations, hands-on activities, prizes, vendor booths and more for canines and their owners.
