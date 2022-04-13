 Skip to main content
Alabama State Health Officer tests positive for Covid-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Scott Harris

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Harris said he got the positive test result on Tuesday.

Harris, who said he is fully vaccinated and received his second booster shot, is only having mild symptoms.

He said he will work from home this week while remaining isolated, according to CDC guidelines.

Harris' statement released by the State Health Department said his positive test serves as a reminder that Covid-19 continues to circulate in the state even though case numbers have declined recently in Alabama

